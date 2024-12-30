After seeing a two-way contract player like Justin Champaigne lead the Washington Wizards with 31 points on 13-of-15 shooting (5-of-6 3Pt) with 10 rebounds in Saturday night's overtime loss to the New York Knicks, it's hard not to wonder what other hidden gems the organization may have. While other two-way players like Johnny Davis and Jared Butler are now on the NBA roster, 2023 second-round pick Tristan Vukcevic is getting his reps in with the Wizards' G League squad as he works back from a left knee contusion.

The Serbian international is confident that he'll eventually get called back up after registering 11 points (4-of-12 FG, 3-of-7 3Pt) and eight rebounds in the Capital City Go-Go's 106-94 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

“Yeah, definitely. I've put on some weight, I've worked very hard the past months, I've had some injuries. Just staying ready and being a professional,” Vukcevic said. “Coming in every day and trying to get back on the court was obviously hard while seeing everyone playing, but now I feel great. I have no pain anymore, so that's a great thing. Definitely feel more comfortable.”

The 6-foot-10, 230-pounder not only led the Go-Go in rebounds, but also tied for the second-most shot attempts. While his 33.3% field goal clip leaves room for improvement, his 42.9% mark from long range is a reminder of his promise as a stretch big.

“Just gotta get in rhythm, get in game shape, stuff like that,” Vukcevic continued. “Obviously getting called up really boosts your confidence because that means that they need you. The NBA is the best league in the world so obviously we all want to be there.”

While the 21-year-old might not be at Champaigne's level yet, there's no telling what'll happen when he's fully back up to speed.

Tristan Vukcevic, Cody Toppert are proud of Wizards' Justin Champaigne

Speaking of Champagnie, his career year in the NBA this season is a testament to Washington's developmental program. The 23-year-old has averaged a whopping 30.6 minutes per game since getting called up in December, with 13.4 points on 57.4% shooting and 8.1 rebounds. He started against the Knicks on Saturday and will get minutes in Monday's contest as well.

However, none of that happens without getting reps on the G League squad first. Capital City head coach Cody Toppert was fired up about Champagnie's accomplishments after Sunday's game.

Expand Tweet

“To me, you're extremely proud. The big thing is with what we're building here at the Go-Go, this is a process over outcome type of thing,” the former LSU basketball assistant said. “It's the same mentality here with Tristan as he's getting his legs back under him and things of that nature. The process will help you find the results, and it's getting lost in the process.”

“What Justin has done day in and day out is given us maximum effort in everything that he does. He's taken some lumps and been in some adverse situations, and what he's found is a mindset that helps him remain in the moment,” he continued. “I think that's the big thing that I'm preaching to these guys is that we need to win the moment. Adversity's gonna strike in every game. You might turn the ball over, miss a shot. How you react and how you respond is your character.”

Speaking of adversity, the Go-Go's double-digit loss at home wasn't the ideal way to start the regular season after going 11-5 in the Tip-Off Tournament. However, players that are trying to keep the NBA dream alive can't afford to mope about a disappointing outing, especially when they can celebrate one of their peers' success on the big stage.

“It's great. It's not an easy situation going up and down,” Vukcevic admitted. “He's [Champagnie's] been playing amazing the last three weeks, he got the opportunity and he executed it. Everyone's happy for him. He had to guard [Karl-Anthony] Towns which is a big matchup, and he played great, so we're very happy.”

While Vukcevic is just one call away from the big leagues as a two-way player, the rest of Capital City's current roster is still working to get to that point. Someone like 25-year-old guard Jaylen Nowell, who led the team with 22 points (8-of-16 FG, 2-of-8 3Pt) may feel overlooked as he continues to hoop without much fanfare. Champagnie, though, had a message for those types of players after the Wizards' practice on Friday.

“I'll keep it simple: just don't give up. Never give up, never give in. It's not gonna be easy,” the former undrafted free agent said. “There's gonna be days where you play bad, you don't wanna be there, or your body hurts, or whatever it may be. But showing up and attacking each and every day that you have, any opportunity you have, whether it be in the G League or the NBA, attacking those opportunities and taking full advantage whether you're playing or not.”

“Being engaged, being there, and embracing and learning everything that's going on around you so that you can use it in your own career and your own journey, wherever it may be,” he continued.

The Go-Go's next chance to show how they respond to adversity will be Saturday's home date with the Indiana Mad Ants.