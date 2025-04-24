The EA Sports Madden 26 Release Date has been confirmed, with a new trailer to hype the game's launch. Furthermore, EA Sports has revealed a new MVP Bundle, which includes both College Football 26, and Madden NFL 26. But what can fans expect to see from the newest NFL video game? Let's dive right in!

EA Sports Madden 26 Release Date – July 10th, 2025

The EA Sports Madden 26 Release Date is Thursday, August 14th, 2025, with an early access launch date of Monday, August 11th, 2025. Additionally, the game is available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam & Epic Games Store. Furthermore, players can currently pre-order the following editions of the game:

Standard Edition – $69.99 Base Game Madden Ultimate Team Cover Athlete Elite Player Item Franchise Coach Ability Points Super Star Legendary XP Boost

Deluxe Edition – $99.99 All of the Above 3 Days Early Access (8/11 – 8/13) Early Access Challenges 4600 Madden Points Season 1 Elite Item and More

MVP Bundle – $149.99 All of the above 4600 College Ultimate Team Points College Football 26 Deluxe Edition And more



EA Sports Madden NFL 26 Gameplay

Overall, Madden 26 is a football simulation video game published by EA Sports and developed by EA Orlando. It's the newest annual installment in the series, which features real NFL teams, rosters, stadiums, and more. You can play as these teams across a variety of modes.

While we haven't seen gameplay yet, we can expect to see an experience similar to last year's product. Madden 26 also likely runs on Frostbite Engine, which means certain gameplay elements will likely remain the same. However, EA tends to add new features in each installment to compensate.

And in terms of modes, we can expect to see the usual suspects. Franchise lets you control your own NFL Team. Be a coach, GM, or Owner and manage your team to the Super Bowl. Trade players or draft picks, build an amazing roster, and fight for the Lombardi trophy every year. You can even relocate your team, or even create one with Team Builder (which we assume will return).

Additionally, other modes return too, like Super Star, Ultimate Team, and more. Regardless of what you do, Madden offers a few different modes for you to experience.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the EA Sports Madden 26 Release Date, Gameplay, and Trailer. We look forward to heading out to the field once more and playing with our favorite teams.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.