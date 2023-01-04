By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal has exited Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks on the road due to a lower-body issue, according to a statement released by the Wizards via their official Twitter account.

Bradley Beal (left hamstring soreness) is questionable to return to tonight’s game.

UPDATE:

The Wizards have announced that Bradley Beal is done for at least the rest of the night versus the Bucks.

Bradley Beal (left hamstring soreness) will not return to tonight’s game.

Bradley Beal appears to have aggravated the hamstring injury that forced him to miss three straight games prior to returning to action on the court Tuesday. He looked fine in his most previous complete game when he dropped 19 points in 29 minutes in the Wizards’ 116-111 victory at home over the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 27 before getting ruled out for the next three outings.

It is possible that Bradley Beal did not seriously re-injured his problematic hamstring and that the Wizards are merely taking a more careful approach to the health of their most expensive asset. In case Beal needs more time to recover, however, the Wizards will likely increase the minutes and usages of the likes of Deni Avdija, Will Barton, an Monte Morris to help temporarily cover the void, especially on offense.

Beal, who signed a five-year maximum contract with the Wizards worth over $251 million back in July, entered the Bucks game averaging 23.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists so far in the 2022-23 NBA season.

The soonest he can return to active duty will be on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road.