The Washington Wizards (17-21) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (23-13) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Bucks prediction and pick.

Washington has won five consecutive games but still sits in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards have covered the spread in 49% of their games while 54% have gone under the projected point total. Milwaukee has lost five of their last six games but still sits in third place in the East. The Bucks have covered 53% of their games while 53% have gone over. This will be the second of four meetings between the teams. The Wizards just beat the Bucks in Milwaukee 118-95.

Here are the Wizards-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Wizards-Bucks Odds

Washington Wizards: +7.5 (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Washington has turned their season around but still has some work to do thanks to a brutal 11-game losing streak earlier in the season. That being said, the Wizards have won five games in a row after their 23-point win over the Bucks on Sunday. Although Milwaukee was without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Washington performed admirably – continuing their trend of strong play of late. They’ve gone 6-1 over their last seven games and have been electric on offense. Washington has averaged 118.6 PPG and shot 53% across their last seven games – second in the NBA.

Leading scorer Bradley Beal is questionable for tonight’s game but did participate in the morning shoot-around. While his status is up in the air, Washington backers should feel confident in the team’s surrounding pieces to get the job done. Forward Rui Hachimura has been vital to their success since returning from injury. The 24-year-old has averaged 21.4 PPG on 60% shooting across their last five games. The former first-round pick finally looks to be realizing his full potential. He’s already proven the ability to succeed against Milwaukee. Rui scored 26 points on 11-18 shooting in Sunday’s win.

With the Bucks expected to get Giannis back tonight, Washington’s chances of covering likely reside on the shoulders of big man Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis is quietly having a career year – averaging the second-most points and rebounds of his career. The 7’3″ big has averaged 22.2 PPG and 8.9 RPG while shooting a career-high 48% from the field. Porzingis is having arguably his best defensive season as well, averaging 2.7 STOCKS (steals plus blocks) per game. While he hasn’t shot very well from beyond the arc (33% from three), he averages nearly two made three-pointers per game which keeps opposing defenses honest. He’ll likely play a huge role in slowing down Giannis which would coincide with a Washington cover.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

Milwaukee suddenly looks incredibly vulnerable as the Eastern Conference heavy-weights have slipped to third in the conference and have lost five of their last six games. Their biggest issues lie with their health as Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have all missed games in the last two weeks. Middleton will remain out tonight but Giannis and Jrue are both listed as probable.

With those two guys back, the Bucks should be in a much better position to cover tonight despite a hefty spread. Giannis in particular makes a huge difference. The former MVP ranks third in the league in both scoring (32.1 PPG) and rebounding (11.8 RPG). He’s shooting 53% from the field and has also dished out 5.2 APG. Giannis has been incredible lately as well, putting together back-to-back 40-point, 20-rebound performances. He’s scored 43+ points in three of his last five games and has, frankly, been one of the most dominant players in the league this season. His return gives Milwaukee a huge boost both in their chances of winning and also in covering the spread.

While the attention may be on Giannis’ return, the potential return of Jrue Holiday is arguably just as important. Milwaukee’s point guard has been phenomenal this season serving as the number two option. He ranks second on the team in scoring with 18.9 PPG and leads the team with 7.5 APG. Jrue has been incredible at home this season as well where he averages 20.1 PPG and shoots 40% from three. His outside shooting could prove vital against a Washington team that allows opponents to shoot the eighth-highest percentage from three.

Final Wizards-Bucks Prediction & Pick

Washington has been playing very well of late but assuming Giannis and Jrue are back, I like Milwaukee to bounce back and dominate in a revenge game.

Final Wizards-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -7.5 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Bucks

TV: NBA TV, NBCS Washington, Bally WI

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET