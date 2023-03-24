After an encouraging start that saw players such as Kyle Kuzma and Monte Morris having strong starts for the club, the Washington Wizards are all but out of the playoff hunt this season.

To make matters worse, Wizards star Bradley Beal remains out with left knee soreness, severely compromising Washington’s ability to make even the play-in tournament. Perhaps that’s what’s raised the alarms for Kuzma, who tweeted out a cryptic message about “dots connecting” on Friday.

Dots connecting ⚫️🧠 — kuz (@kylekuzma) March 24, 2023

Though this is merely speculation, the timing of Kuzma’s tweet is simply curious.

Washington is slated to face the San Antonio Spurs today but there hasn’t been any update about Beal’s return. As Kuzma’s availability is also doubtful thanks to him missing the Wizards blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets with an ankle injury, a game that may have been in hand for Washington could now be out of reach.

Another interesting tidbit about their upcoming matchup is that the Spurs have one of the worst records in the league at 19-54. If the Wizards were indeed tanking, then a loss to San Antonio inherently increases their chances of having a higher pick in the upcoming draft.

For a draft that could have two or three potential All-Stars as the top-3 selections, being in a position to select one of those players could alter the trajectory of the entire franchise.

For a team like the Wizards, who have Beal under contract through 2026-27 but have little to show for his retainer in the way of wins, it could be the start of a reset.