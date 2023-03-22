Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Denver Nuggets with left knee soreness, via the team.

The Wizards will be very undermanned here. Kyle Kuzma has already been ruled out for the game with an ankle injury.

The Wizards need every win they can get at this point in the season. They are currently 32-40, and sit 2.5 games back of the Chicago Bulls for the last spot in the play-in tournament. Winning against the Nuggets is a tough ask regardless, but doing it without Beal and Kuzma would be a monumental task.

The month of month of March has not been kind to the Wizards. They are 3-8 so far, and come into the game on a three-game losing streak. There are five games left in march, with two of them coming against the Nuggets and the Boston Celtics.

They also play the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic.

Bradley Beal has remained a productive player for the Wizards this season. He is averaging 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists according to Basketball Reference. The problem is that he has only played in 50 of 72 games this season.

The Wizards are 24-26 so far this season with Beal, and 8-14 without him, according to Statmuse. While the Wizards were not world-beaters with Beal in the lineup, being around .500 is a big improvement over what they are without him.

The Wizards need Beal and Kyle Kuzma back as soon as possible to have any hope of catching the Bulls and making the play-in tournament.