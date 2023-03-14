Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Washington Wizards will be looking to end a three-game losing skid on Tuesday against the lowly Detroit Pistons, but they are going to be without a key contributor. Kyle Kuzma picked up a knee injury on Sunday versus the Philadelphia 76ers and was listed as questionable for this matchup until Tuesday morning. He’s now been ruled out, per the team.

This is obviously far from ideal for the Wizards, who are fighting tooth and nail to snag a play-in tournament spot. They’re just 3-7 in their last 10 games however and continue to struggle with consistency. No Kuzma definitely hurts because, after all, the forward is one of their best players.

The former Laker is enjoying a breakout campaign, averaging a career-high 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per night while shooting 44.7% from the field and 33% from downtown. He’s managed to stay relatively healthy as well, suiting up for 62 contests. Kyle Kuzma is one of the most reliable players on this roster in terms of production and availability.

With Kuzma on the shelf, the likes of Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, and Anthony Gill will all see more minutes vs Detroit, who are coming off a big win over the Pacers on Monday evening. Other than Kuz’s absence, Washington is basically at full strength here, with Taj Gibson the only other doubt. He’s questionable due to illness.

Kuzma will have a few days to rest the knee, with the Wizards next in action on Friday in Cleveland against the Cavaliers. Hopefully, he’s back then. This group needs him for the stretch run.