One of the better forwards available in free agency this offseason, Kyle Kuzma is heading back to the Washington Wizards. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Kuzma and the Wizards have agreed to a 4-year, $102 million deal that will keep him under contract in Washington through the 2026-27 season.

The Wizards are currently rebuilding and while Kuzma was drawing interest from several other teams, Washington did not want to have to replace the skill he brought at both forward positions. Kuzma is coming off his best scoring season in the league and was an essential part of the Los Angeles Lakers title run in 2020.

After holding on to him at the trade deadline instead of dealing him for value, the Wizards now bring Kuzma back on a long-term deal that will make him one of the focal points of their roster. Washington continues their major offseason rebuild that has already seen the likes of Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis depart.

Kyle Kuzma's fit with Wizards' future

Traded to the Wizards after winning a championship with the Lakers in 2020, Kuzma has found nothing but success his last two seasons with Washington. He's improved as an overall scorer and Kuzma has really proven to be a rebounding threat, as his 38 double-doubles over the last two seasons prove this.

A key secondary scorer who tends to play more out on the perimeter offensively, Kuzma will be an essential part of the Wizards' core moving forward, alongside recently acquired Jordan Poole. Proving to be a valuable secondary rebounder and someone who can score both out on the perimeter and in the mid-range area, the 27-year-old forward ended up being the primary option for Washington most of this past season due to multiple injuries.

Kuzma is not afraid of the spotlight and will now be one of the faces of the Wizards for many years to come.

Turning 28 at the end of July, Kuzma played in 64 games this past season, averaging 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three-point range.