The Washington Wizards failed to make it to the NBA Playoffs this season, but they’re still very well in the mainstream news cycle, thanks to the beef between Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie and Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma finally erupting on Wednesday. There are only two sides to this quarrel, and it’s either you’re on the side of Dinwiddie or in the corner of Kuzma.

Wizards fans have already started to fan the flames of this beef by voicing out their support for Kuzma after he hit back with a savage Twitter essay response to Dinwiddie’s “insecurity is loud” take.

“Spencer Dinwiddie is right about the Wizards org in general but going after individual teammates is out of pocket and acting like he was a victim instead of borderline unplayable when he was here is annoying, Kuzma’s response is appropriate,” Twitter user @fastbreconomics said.

Here’s one from @washedwiz, who just thinks of Dinwiddie as someone who just cant’ move on from the Wizards: “Spencer Dinwiddie don’t talk about the Wizards challenge (IMPOSSIBLE).”

“Reports were out there that the Wizards players hated Dinwiddie and he was a weirdo,” @no_cut_card quipped.

Twitter user did not mince words: “It’s not about him being offended. If u google spencer Dinwiddie wizards quotes dude has been taking shots all year after being on two whole ass other teams. So yeah I don’t blame kuz for saying bro get our d**k out your mouth and move on.”

Spencer Dinwiddie appears to have just triggered an unnecessary distraction for him at a bad time, with the Nets in the middle of their preparation for a tough assignment in the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers. In any case, it’s interesting to see whether there’s more to come from this NBA beef.