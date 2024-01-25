Wes Unseld Jr. will be remaining with the Wizards after being removed as head coach.

The Washington Wizards made a notable move on Thursday morning when they decided to remove Wes Unseld Jr. as the head coach of the organization. Unseld was hired by the team in 2021, and was in the midst of his third season with the Wizards. Altogether, Unseld posted a 77-130 record in the nation's capital.

Unlike Adrian Griffin with the Milwaukee Bucks, Unseld was not technically fired. Instead, the 48-year-old is set to transition into an advisory role in the Wizards' front office alongside general manager Will Dawkins and team president Michael Winger.

“After several thoughtful conversations with Wes, we determined together that a chance was needed for the benefit of the team,” Winger said in a press release on Thursday. “Wes embodies the characteristics we value in our organization, and his vast basketball experience will be an asset to the front office as we progress toward our long-term goals. We are thankful that he will continue his contributions to our organization and community.”

Through 43 games this season, the Wizards are 7-36, the second-worst record in the NBA. With a young roster and in the midst of a rebuild, the Wizards will take their time in terms of finding a new, long-term head coach. Assistant coach Brian Keefe has been promoted to interim head coach of the team and will be the figurehead on the sidelines for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

As for Unseld, he now steps into a new role with the front office, similar to what the Detroit Pistons did with Dwane Casey following the 2022-23 season. Unseld, the son of NBA Hall of Famer and Wizards great Wes Unseld, remains with the organization after being removed as head coach.

“I am grateful to have served as head coach of the Washington Wizards,” Unseld stated. “I look forward to this new opportunity to work toward our organization's continued progress.”

The Wizards have made a change at their head coach position just two weeks before the NBA trade deadline and days after the Bucks decided to make a coaching change. How Unseld being removed from the sidelines impacts the organization's thinking ahead of the trade deadline is yet to be seen.