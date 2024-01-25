Brian Keefe is taking over with the Wizards

The Washington Wizards are reportedly promoting top assistant Brian Keefe to interim head coach for the rest of the season to replace Wes Unseld Jr., according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wes Unseld Jr. will be moving to a front office role with the Wizards as Brian Keefe takes over as the coach for now. The Wizards currently have the second worst record in the NBA at 7-36 on the season, and are heading in a new direction on the bench.

This was Unseld's third season as the head coach of the Wizards. In each of the first two seasons, Washington finished with 35-47 records, according to Basketball Reference. Obviously, the Wizards are on track for a much worse finish than that this season, so that led to the organization going in a different direction.

Keefe does not have head coaching experience. H was an assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Thunder on two separate occasions, and held that role with the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets as well. With the Lakers, he was also working in player development for two of his three years, according to Basketball Reference.

With the state of the Wizards roster, it will be interesting to see what Keefe can do to potentially do to improve the performance. However, the talent might make it hard to make any significant improvements. It seems that the Wizards will find a permanent head coach in the offseason, but Keefe will have a chance to make an impression for the rest of this year.