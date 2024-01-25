Wes Unseld Jr. is no longer the Wizards head coach, but he's not leaving the team just yet.

The Washington Wizards finally decided to kickstart their rebuild this year, and it has resulted in an ugly 7-36 record so far this season. Things haven't been easy for their head coach Wes Unseld Jr., and after their latest loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Wizards decided to fire Unseld as their head coach on Thursday morning, but he won't be moving far, as he will be remaining with the team in a front office role.

Wes Unseld Jr. is out as Washington Wizards head coach and will move to a front office role. pic.twitter.com/C9C6TORp6K — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 25, 2024

Unseld took over as the Wizards head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season, and promptly led Washington to back-to-back 35-47 seasons. After the front office traded Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, Unseld faced a tough challenge with an undermanned squad, but the struggles the team has been having (they have lost 11 of their last 12 games) forced the team to get rid of him as their head coach.

While he is no longer Washington's head coach, Unseld will be sticking around with the team in an unspecified front office role, so his time with the team isn't totally over. The Wizards will hire an interim head coach to hold down the fort for the remainder of the season, before conducting a full-scale hiring process this upcoming offseason to find their new full-time coach.

Unseld certainly didn't have a memorable stint in charge of the Wizards, but he was dealt a pretty poor hand with their roster situation, although he will now be given a shot to fix that roster up in his new front office gig. Everyone will now be keeping a close eye on who is tabbed to replace Unseld to take control of the Wizards throughout the remainder of their horrific 2023-24 campaign.