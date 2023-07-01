The Chicago Sky got off to a rough start to the 2023 WNBA season. They had a 5-9 record over their first 14 games but have played better basketball as of late. The Sky have won two games in a row, and their most recent victory was an 86-78 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday. But the Sky might not have won Friday's game if it wasn't for a fantastic all-around performance from guard Courtney Williams.

Williams stuffed the stat sheet for the Sun, as she scored 12 points, dished out 13 assists, and grabbed 11 rebounds in 26 minutes of playing time. It marked the first time in her pro career that she's tallied a triple-double. And after the game, she gave a perfect take on her first career triple-double, per a tweet from Julia Poe:

“I definitely went crazy today.”

Courtney Williams: "I definitely went crazy today." — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) July 1, 2023

Courtney Williams, 29, is in her eighth year in the WNBA and first as a member of the Chicago Sky franchise. She's averaging 8.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.4 blocks, 2.3 turnovers, and 1.3 personal fouls per game across 16 appearances this season (all starts).

The former South Florida star is shooting the ball with great accuracy from behind the three-point arc in the 2023 campaign — Williams' 39.5% three-point percentage is the second-highest of her pro career.

Williams' triple-double on Friday was her first in the WNBA but almost certainly won't be her last, considering she does a little bit of everything on the court for the Sky. Here's to hoping that Williams can help the Sky extend their win streak to three games when they take on the Indiana Fever on Sunday.