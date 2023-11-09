Candace Parker hints at a possible return to the Las Vegas Aces next season, pending recovery from her significant left foot injury

The Las Vegas Aces could witness the return of Candace Parker, the two-time WNBA MVP, for another season, pending her full recovery. Parker's dedication to the sport was tested last year as she played through a severe left foot injury, which was later revealed to be 89% fractured.

Despite the setback that led to surgery in late July, sidelining her from the Aces' championship journey, Parker remains determined.

“I'll weigh my options. If I feel really, really good then I'll play,” she said via The Associated Press. “That's a big if. I've got to get my foot right. My foot was really bad last year. I don't want to cheat the game or cheat myself.”

The determination of Parker, a free agent, to return to Las Vegas is significant for the team, which had to adapt in her absence. Her performance stats before the injury, including 9.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, highlight her value to both the Aces and the league as a whole. However, Parker's health remains the priority, with the player emphasizing the importance of not playing in pain.

“Every day my foot doesn't feel great walking,” Parker said. “I continue to rehab and stuff. I can't play in pain. It makes the game not fun. I realized on Halloween that I want to take my kids trick or treating. I don't want to be sitting in the car because I can't walk. I want to be able to go out to the beach. I love playing beach volleyball. I don't know if one more season is worth risking that.”

Off the court, Parker's presence is equally impactful. She recently attended the premiere of her ESPN documentary “Unapologetic,” showcasing her journey from a high school basketball phenom to a professional player, touching on personal challenges from motherhood to her marriage to Anna Petrakova.

As the Aces look forward, the prospect of Candace Parker's return adds an new dynamic to the upcoming season. Her recovery is closely watched by fans and analysts, all hoping that she can once again grace the WNBA with her talent.