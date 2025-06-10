Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese keeps making history.

The second-year All-Star was named BET Sportswoman of the Year for the third year in a row, joining Serena Williams as the only athletes to ever win the award three times. Reese was nominated alongside A’ja Wilson, Claressa Shields, Coco Gauff, Dawn Staley, Flau'jae Johnson, Juju Watkins, Sha'Carri Richardson and Simone Biles.

Reese's Sky are just 2-5 to start the season, but the post player out of LSU is averaging 9.1 points and a team-high 12.3 rebounds per game. As a rookie, she surpassed the previous WNBA record for rebounds in a season (Wilson did as well in 2024, even besting Reese by five boards). Now, Reese has drawn a Dennis Rodman comparison from former NBA guard Jeff Teague.

“I’m saying her whole overall game is Dennis Rodman,” Teague said in an appearance Monday on the Club 520 podcast. “Her whole brand, everything. Dennis Rodman was the biggest player off the court. He was a f—-ing star and he was a menace on defense and rebounding. She is the Dennis Rodman of the WNBA.”

The last two times Reese earned Sportswoman of the Year honors, she ended her season with major accomplishments — the rebounding record last year and a national championship with the Tigers the year before. This time, she will have to do more than she has done through seven games to live up to the award. Though she's a nightly double-double threat, her efficiency has taken another step back in 2025. She's shooting only 31 percent from the field and her Sky are about to face a New York Liberty team that held her to an 0-8 night earlier in the season.

But Reese said it herself — she just has to keep working.

“Everybody's been underground at one point. Everybody's been through something at one point,” she told the media after the team's most recent loss. “So I think we just come together with that chip on our shoulders. I think everybody just comes to work every day and that's just something that we're feeling.”