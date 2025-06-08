Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky have had a tough start to the 2025 WNBA season, but they have remained resilient despite their hardships.

Going into Saturday's matchup against the Indiana Fever, the Sky had a 2-4 record. Their inability to be potent on offense and stout on defense have prevented Chicago from starting the year with a winning record.

Reese reflected on the team's struggles to start the season, which included a four-game losing streak. She is not losing confidence, especially not with her team.

“Obviously we could easily grow and just continue just to lose, lose, lose. But I think we just continue just to work and put our heads down and grind it. It's not supposed to be easy for us. And I think everybody on this team, our journeys haven't been easy,” Reese said.

“Everybody's been underground at one point. Everybody's been through something at one point. So I think we just come together with that chip on our shoulders. I think everybody just comes to work every day and that's just something that we're feeling.”

How Angel Reese, Sky played against Fever

Article Continues Below
More Chicago Sky News
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) warms up before a WNBA game against the Indiana Fever at United Center.
Sky’s Angel Reese’s strong claim on first-ever WNBA game at United CenterZachary Howell ·
Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) controls the ball during the second half against the Dallas Wings at the Wintrust Arena.
Courtney Vandersloot carried off, ruled out due to injury vs. FeverDavid Yapkowitz ·
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) warms up before a WNBA game against the Indiana Fever at United Center.
Sky’s Angel Reese arrives in style to clash with FeverAlex House ·
image thumbnail
Sky star Angel Reese claps back at ‘lies’ circulating onlineJess Koffie ·
Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso is introduced before the game against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.
Sky get crucial Kamilla Cardoso update before Fever gameJess Koffie ·
Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso during the first half of a WNBA pre-season game at Wintrust Arena.
Kamilla Cardoso gets important injury update for Fever showdownDavid Yapkowitz ·
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) is blocked by Dallas Wings forward NaLyssa Smith (1) during the first half at College Park Center.
Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for Angel Reese and the Sky, they could not keep up with the Fever as they lost 79-52 on Saturday.

The Sky could not get any offensive momentum going throughout the entirety of the contest. They shot 32.1% from the field, including 20% from beyond the arc, and 68.4% from the free-throw line.

No player scored in double-digits on Chicago's behalf. Kamilla Cardoso and Rebecca Allen tied for the most points with eight each on 5-of-11 shooting combined. Elizabeth Williams and Hailey Van Lith came next with seven points each. Meanwhile, Reese finished with four points, 12 rebounds and two assists.

Chicago fell to 2-5 on the season but remain at the fifth spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are even with the Washington Mystics but trail the Fever by 1.5 games.

The Sky will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the New York Liberty on June 10 at 8 p.m. ET.