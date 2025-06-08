Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky have had a tough start to the 2025 WNBA season, but they have remained resilient despite their hardships.

Going into Saturday's matchup against the Indiana Fever, the Sky had a 2-4 record. Their inability to be potent on offense and stout on defense have prevented Chicago from starting the year with a winning record.

Reese reflected on the team's struggles to start the season, which included a four-game losing streak. She is not losing confidence, especially not with her team.

“Obviously we could easily grow and just continue just to lose, lose, lose. But I think we just continue just to work and put our heads down and grind it. It's not supposed to be easy for us. And I think everybody on this team, our journeys haven't been easy,” Reese said.

“Everybody's been underground at one point. Everybody's been through something at one point. So I think we just come together with that chip on our shoulders. I think everybody just comes to work every day and that's just something that we're feeling.”

How Angel Reese, Sky played against Fever

Unfortunately for Angel Reese and the Sky, they could not keep up with the Fever as they lost 79-52 on Saturday.

The Sky could not get any offensive momentum going throughout the entirety of the contest. They shot 32.1% from the field, including 20% from beyond the arc, and 68.4% from the free-throw line.

No player scored in double-digits on Chicago's behalf. Kamilla Cardoso and Rebecca Allen tied for the most points with eight each on 5-of-11 shooting combined. Elizabeth Williams and Hailey Van Lith came next with seven points each. Meanwhile, Reese finished with four points, 12 rebounds and two assists.

Chicago fell to 2-5 on the season but remain at the fifth spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are even with the Washington Mystics but trail the Fever by 1.5 games.

The Sky will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the New York Liberty on June 10 at 8 p.m. ET.