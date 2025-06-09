Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese entered the WNBA and immediately broke the single-season rebound record. Now, she's earning Hall of Fame comparisons.

Former NBA guard Jeff Teague is ready to anoint Reese as the best rebounder in WNBA history, saying she's the league's Dennis Rodman.

“I’m saying her whole overall game is Dennis Rodman” Teague said in an appearance Monday on the Club 520 podcast. “Her whole brand, everything. Dennis Rodman was the biggest player off the court. He was a f—-ing star and he was a menace on defense and rebounding. She is the Dennis Rodman of the WNBA.”

“I’m being serious, she’s Dennis Rodman of the WNBA,” he added. “She’s a superstar off the court, but her game is Dennis Rodman on the court.”

Reese is only in her second season in the W, so it may be premature to start making historical comparisons, but Teague's reasoning is sound. Reese's 446 rebounds last year toppled Sylvia Fowles' previous record of 404 (A'ja Wilson even topped Reese last year, pulling down 451 boards). This season, the Sky star is averaging 12.3 boards through seven games to go with three double-doubles.

Her overall scoring is down so far from her rookie year (9.1 PPG) but Rodman only averaged double figures scoring once himself.

Reese's critics will knock her for piling up the offensive rebounds by missing so many shots close to the rim and being in position to clean them up. There's validity there. Reese operates mostly in the post and is still only shooting 31 percent from the field — down from last year (39 percent).

But it's still early, both in this season and in Reese's career. For now, she's shown a relentlessness on the glass, and has been undaunted going up against bigger competition — sometimes to her own detriment. Additionally, players improve over time. Given how slowly many WNBA rookies start their careers, she is still way ahead of the curve as someone who was an impact player from day one.