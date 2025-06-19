The Chicago Sky have a bright future with Angel Reese leading the way. Chicago only has three wins on the 2025 season, in part due to Courtney Vandersloot's season-ending injury. Reese went out of her way to praise one of her former college teammates who had a career game on Wednesday.

Angel Reese was thrilled to see her former LSU teammate Aneesah Morrow have a breakout game against the Mercury on Wednesday night.

“PRETTY GRITTY😍 GO NEES!,” Reese posted on social media along with a post about Morrow's performance.

Morrow logged 16 points, nine rebounds, and three steals in her best game of her young WNBA career.

Morrow expressed excitement that all of her hard work is finally showing up on the court.

“I've been working my ass off, I'm not gonna lie,” Morrow said during an on-court interview after the game. “I come in and I work, and I work, and you get to see it. When I'm given the opportunity it shows, for sure.”

Morrow added that she is staying “as confident as [she] can” and has faith that the work she's put in will continue to pay off.

The Sky got their third win of the season against the Sun on Sunday.

Reese will have to wait until August 13th before she gets to play against Morrow and the Sun again.

WNBA legend Tina Charles praises Angel Reese's “relentless” mindset

Article Continues Below

Angel Reese certainly has a bright future in the WNBA. So much so that one of the W's legendary players sees a little bit of herself in Reese.

Connecticut Sun veteran Tina Charles said in a recent interview that Reese reminds her of her younger self. She admits that they are very different players, but sees one common trait between the two.

“We’re very different players, but I think just that relentless side of her rebounding,” Charles said per Emily Adams of the Hartford Courant. “When I was that young, I was very relentless on the boards. I could use my athleticism and my youth to just create shots for myself, and that’s one thing that I do see in Angel.”

Charles made the comments after Chicago's 78-66 win against Connecticut, which featured some intense moments between the two passionate players.

In that game, Reese finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists, her first career triple-double.

Next up for the Sky is a home game against the Mercury on Saturday afternoon.