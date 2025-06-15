In just her 44th WNBA game, Angel Reese has her first career triple-double. Continuing her second-year leap, the Chicago Sky forward engineered her team to a 78-66 upset win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday afternoon.

Reese dropped 11 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists in the game to reach the milestone. With point guard Courtney Vandersloot out for the year, Reese served as the Sky's leading facilitator in the game, bringing the ball down the court more than ever. She also grabbed 10 of her 13 rebounds on the defensive end to halt the constant “mebounds” criticism on social media.

Facilitating has been a significant focus for Reese in her second year. Already one of the best rebounders in the league, the outspoken star was adamant on improving another part of her game in 2025. Through the Sky's first 10 games, Reese is averaging 3.5 assists per game, a vast improvement from the 1.9 she averaged as a rookie.

Reese's shooting, another often criticized aspect of her game, was also on display. Though she shot just 2-for-7 from the floor, she made all seven free throw attempts. Reese entered the game making just 65.8 percent of her free throws on the year.

Angel Reese, Sky improve to 3-7 with win over Sun

Reese was not the only Sky star to post a career game against the Sun. Chicago rookie Hailey Van Lith recorded a career-high 16 points to lead the team in 28 minutes off the bench.

With Vandersloot out, Van Lith is a player Chicago turned to for more production. The 2025 No. 11 overall pick entered the game averaging just 3.7 points in 11.9 minutes per contest. She has struggled from the floor early on, making just 32.0 percent of her shot attempts before Sunday afternoon's matchup.

Despite playing on their home court, the Sun were flat all game, putting up just 66 points on 39.1 percent shooting. Marina Mabrey led the team with 22 points, hitting seven of her 17 shots, including 5-for-12 from deep. Tina Charles added 19 points and six rebounds, with Jacy Sheldon chipping in 12 points. The rest of the team combined for just 13 points.