Angel Reese has been making plenty of headlines in her sophomore season with the Chicago Sky, but now she has caught the attention of one of the league’s most versatile stars. Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally recently joined Lisa Leslie’s podcast Between the Lines, where she gave Reese a compliment that speaks volumes about her rare and emerging skill set.

In the WNBA, being called a unicorn carries special meaning. It suggests a player possesses an almost impossible blend of size, skill, and versatility that makes them a nightmare matchup. Sabally sees that kind of potential in Reese.

During the podcast, Leslie asked Sabally if there were any young players she has faced who might fit the unicorn label. Without hesitation, Sabally mentioned Reese.

“I like Angel, because she is really a 6'5 post that brings the ball up,” Sabally said. “That was something that made me stand out a little bit, that you are this tall and you can bring up the ball, and you can actually like set up a play. So it goes beyond the ‘Okay, am I just finishing or am I just rebounding? No. Can I actually set up a play? Can I play for other people?' Now she doesn't have to pick and roll yet, but the fact that she's very comfortable with the ball, being able to dribble around, is really great.”

In basketball circles, unicorns are players who break the mold. They combine attributes that are rarely found together. Height and guard-like ball-handling, power and finesse, and strength and vision. These players can operate both in the paint and on the perimeter, often leaving defenders helpless. The term has become a badge of honor reserved for only a handful of athletes, and for Sabally to apply that label to Reese so early in her career speaks to the unique ceiling Reese possesses.

Reese has already offered plenty of flashes of what Sabally sees. This season, she has been averaging 10 points and 12 rebounds per game, has established herself as a dominant rebounder and one of the most physical interior players in the league, while also showing that she is not afraid to push the ball up the floor and create opportunities for teammates. Her size gives her an advantage near the rim, but her growing ball skills make her a much more dynamic threat than the typical post player.

The recent matchup between the two towering forwards added another layer to this growing conversation. On May 27, the Mercury faced off against the Sky in a tightly contested battle. The Mercury pulled out a 94-89 victory, but both Sabally and Reese made their presence felt, scoring 20 and 13, respectively.

For Sabally, the game was another example of her own evolution since joining the Phoenix Mercury in a major offseason trade. For Reese, it was another chance to prove that she belongs at this level and that she is not intimidated by facing established stars.

Sabally herself has been one of the league’s most versatile players since entering the WNBA. Standing six-foot-four with guard skills and forward strength, she knows what it takes to succeed as a multi-dimensional player in a league filled with elite talent. That perspective is what makes her praise of Reese so meaningful. It is not just that the 23-year-old is performing well as a sophomore; it is that she has the potential to grow into a player who can impact the game in ways few others can.

Lisa Leslie, who hosted the conversation, also knows plenty about what makes a unicorn in this league. As one of the original stars of the WNBA and a player who redefined the center position, Leslie has seen firsthand how the game has changed and what it takes to dominate in today’s league. Her curiosity about the next wave of unique players opened the door for Sabally’s high praise of Reese.

Reese’s journey is still just in the beginning. The expectations placed on her coming into the league were massive after a highly successful college career, and so far, she has lived up to the hype. Each game provides new opportunities for her to expand her skill set, build confidence, and continue developing into the type of player who could one day lead her team deep into playoff runs.

Meanwhile, Sabally and the Mercury continue to chase their own championship goals. After being traded from the Dallas Wings in a four-team deal, the former 2nd overall pick has quickly become a key piece for Phoenix. Her experience allows her to spot young players like Reese who may one day rise to that same level.

New episodes of Between the Lines with Lisa Leslie continue to give fans an inside look at how current and former WNBA stars view the league’s landscape. For now, Sabally’s words have sparked excitement about what Angel Reese may become. If her ongoing season is any indication, Reese may indeed have that unicorn quality that few players ever achieve.