Tina Charles knows what elite rebounding looks like — she’s built a WNBA career on it. And after facing Angel Reese in the Connecticut Sun’s 78-66 loss to the Chicago Sky on Sunday, Charles saw something that reminded her of her younger self.

“We’re very different players, but I think just that relentless side of her rebounding,” Charles said, as reported by Emily Adams of the Hartford Courant. “When I was that young, I was very relentless on the boards. I could use my athleticism and my youth to just create shots for myself, and that’s one thing that I do see in Angel.”

Reese, 23, led the Sky with 11 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists — her first WNBA triple-double — while helping Chicago snap a four-game losing streak. She is now the second-youngest player in league history to record a triple-double, trailing only Caitlin Clark.

The game added to Reese’s fast-growing legacy as a rebounder. On May 27, she became the fastest player to record 500 points and 500 rebounds in league history, accomplishing the feat in just 38 games. That surpassed the previous mark of 44 games — held by Charles. Reese also broke Charles’ 2010 rookie records for total rebounds and double-doubles last season.

While Charles has downplayed comparisons, she acknowledged Reese’s energy on the court stands out. The veteran forward led the Sun with 19 points in Sunday’s loss, but couldn’t overcome a dominant showing from the Chicago bench, which outscored Connecticut’s reserves 36-2. Hailey Van Lith added a career-high 16 points off the bench for the Sky.

Angel Reese respects Tina Charles ‘game'

Following the game, Reese spoke about an on-court altercation between the two players that drew attention but ended with mutual respect.

“The little scuffle that we had, obviously she’s gonna stick up for her teammate, and she was like you know I’ve gotta do that,” Reese said postgame, per Adams. “And I was like you know that (expletive) isn’t personal. I was like, I love a vet like you. I love a player like you. Obviously I respect her game … I can see a lot of the things that I can add to my game.”

Both teams return to the court Tuesday, with Chicago hosting Washington and Connecticut visiting Indiana.

Reporting from the Associated Press contributed to this article.