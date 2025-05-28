The Chicago Sky are off to a nightmare start in 2025, but there are still some silver linings mixed in with all of the losses. On Tuesday night, second-year big Angel Reese continued to set records as she gets off to a torrid start to her career on the glass.

Against the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, Reese eclipsed 500 career points and 500 career rebounds in just 38 games. That passes Tina Charles for the fastest player to reach those marks according to Underdog WNBA.

Charles took 44 games to get there, so Reese blew that record out of the water. She has become a double-double machine early in her career and is already one of the best rebounders in the WNBA, so it isn't necessarily a surprise to see her get to this point.

Charles is one of the legends of the WNBA, so Reese is already in good company. The 2012 WNBA MVP is a surefire Hall of Fame player, so Reese will be thrilled to be mentioned in the same breath as her.

Article Continues Below

From a team standpoint, things have gone very poorly for the Sky so far this season, Chicago is now 0-4 on the season after blowing a big second-half lead against the Phoenix Mercury in a 94-89 loss on Tuesday night and are quickly slipping behind many others in the playoff race.

Individually, Reese has had a bit of an up-and-down start to the year. On one hand, she is averaging 10 points and 14 rebounds per game with three double-doubles in four games. However, she is shooting just 13-for-42 from the field despite most of her volume coming in the paint. Reese also has 17 turnovers in four games, which is far too many for a big on the interior.

Reese's offensive game is clearly still a work in progress, but she is still a plus player as a rebounder who creates extra possessions for her team on the glass. As she continues to grow, that part of her game will continue to be an asset for the Sky.