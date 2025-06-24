The Golden State Valkyries could not be having a much better debut season on or off the court. Amid the WNBA expansion team's hot start to the 2025 season, the Valkyries already have the highest value of any team in the league.

The Valkyries are estimated at $500 million, the most in the WNBA. That makes them the first $500 million women's sports team in professional sports, according to Sportico.

NEW @WNBA Team Valuations: The Golden State @valkyries are the first $500 million women's team in pro sports, and every WNBA team value is up more than 100% over the past 12 months. The WNBA teams are collectively worth $3.5 billion. The latest from @kbadenhausen ⤵️ https://t.co/XXLftYmfpQ pic.twitter.com/W2kFBGk4xG — Sportico (@Sportico) June 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Valkyries are owned by Joe Lacob and Peter Guber, who also own the Golden State Warriors. Lacob and Guber have backed the franchise since it was announced in 2023 and have been a significant reason for the league's expansion.

Sportico added that every WNBA team is up at least 100 percent in the past year. The New York Liberty, which claimed the 2024 WNBA Finals, is the second-most lucrative organization, valued at $420 million. The Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever are third at $335 million, with the former two-time champions, Las Vegas Aces, fourth at $290 million.

Valkyries' value rising with impressive 2025 season

Article Continues Below

The Valkyries managed to become the most lucrative organization in women's sports history in just 13 games. They have gotten off to a shockingly impressive start, opening the year with a 7-6 record despite a rough early-season schedule.

Golden State's success stems from first-year head coach Natalie Nakase, who has received unanimous praise for her incredible work early on. Nakase, who won two titles as Becky Hammon's assistant with the Aces, is already a Coach of the Year frontrunner, seemingly drawing up the perfect scheme against every opponent despite her lackluster roster and lack of long-term team chemistry.

The entire San Francisco community continues to show out in response to the Valkyries' strong showing. Each one of Golden State's first seven home games has sold out, with over 18,000 fans filling the Chase Center each outing. As a result, they are 5-2 at home on the year with arguably the best fan support in the league.