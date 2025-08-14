Just days after Natalie Nakase made her case for Veronica Burton for the Most Improved Player Award, the Golden State Valkyries guard showed exactly why she's a frontrunner to win it.

Burton collected a career high 30 points on 10-of-13 shooting, along with seven rebounds and seven assists, in the Valkyries' 88-83 win over the Washington Mystics on the road on Wednesday. In a game where the Valkyries nearly surrendered a 25-point lead, Golden State needed every one of Burton's points to improve to 17-15 on the season.

But instead of relishing in her individual accomplishment, Burton credited her teammates for her career night in her post-game press conference.

“It feels good ultimately. It's definitely a confidence thing, a rhythm thing,” Burton said about how she felt in the moment scoring those points. “I feel like it's been our whole team, honestly, the way we've been moving the ball. You know it's gonna find you, it's going to find you in rhythm, and it finds us typically where we like it. And so, at least for me, that's been helpful in terms of getting good looks. It's high-quality shots and letting them fly when they come our way.”

The big night offensively wasn't exclusive to Burton, as the Valkyries shot 15-for-32 from beyond the arc (46.9%). Forward Cecilia Zandalasini also secured a career-high versus the Mystics with 20 points and six 3-pointers in her own right.

Later in her presser, Burton talked about how the 3-point shooting unlocked the Golden State offense.

“We hit 15 threes, so when you have to respect us from the 3-point line, the spacing is a big thing and it's a big factor. After we saw the ball go in from outside, the paint opened up for us,” Burton explained. “And again, my teammates found me in really good positions.”

Natalie Nakase's emotional reaction to Veronica Burton's big night

Burton's big night also came with historical implications. She became the 3rd player in WNBA history to record a 30/7/7 stat line on at least 75% shooting, per Across the Timeline's database. That puts her in company with All-Stars Napheesa Collier and Sabrina Ionescu.

In her post-game press conference, Nakase was stunned when a reporter told her that historical nugget.

“Oh man, almost now want to cry… That's amazing,” Nakase said. “It just goes back to training camp. When she wanted to come early. And just her sacrifice of not really hanging out with her friends and family… [There] hasn't been an off-day where she's texting me. ‘Can I get into the gym early?' So I just think a lot of it has to do with her work ethic. Her heart. Her sacrifice of doing other things, other than just [being] focused on basketball.”

It's been a highly productive season for Burton, as she's averaging career-highs in points (11.2), rebounds (4.3), assists (5.2), steals (1.0), 3-point shooting (38.8%) and overall efficiency (56.7 TS%). From only 12.7 minutes a game last season to a starter in all 32 of the Valkyries' games this season, Burton's taken full advantage of her opportunity with Golden State. And she knows it.

“I think opportunity is a big thing and a big factor in this league,” Burton shared. “I've been grateful to have the opportunity to play and compete. I've had a coaching staff and teammates that instill a lot of confidence in me, and that goes a long way in terms of success on the court. It's a lot of work and repetition, but also just opportunity and trust.”

Burton is the last person who will campaign for herself when it comes to the Most Improved Player award. But luckily, she has a coach who's going to keep pushing for her player.

“This is her 19th double-digit scoring game this season,” Nakase said. “I'm trying to speak for her because I know she's not going to speak for herself. Being the most improved, I mean, I think it's a no-brainer.”