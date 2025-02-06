The Golden State Valkyries and guard Tiffany Hayes are reportedly in agreement on a contract in WNBA free agency, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports.

“The Valkyries are signing Tiffany Hayes, sources tell ESPN. Golden State had its eyes on Hayes for a while, league sources said. The Aces protected her during the expansion draft, but now the Valkyries get her through free agency,” Andrews wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Valkyries are set to make their WNBA debut in 2025 as the league's 13th team. Golden State has been linked to a number of free agents, but expansion teams often have a difficult time catching players' attention. Many players want to join contenders, and expansion teams rarely compete at a high level in their first few years.

For example, the Valkyries had interest in Kelsey Plum before she was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks. Hayes, 35, is a veteran who can help the Valkyries without question, though.

She played with the Atlanta Dream from 2012-2022, earning one All-Star selection during that span. Hayes later joined the Connecticut Sun for the 2023 season before spending 2024 with the Las Vegas Aces.

Hayes averaged 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per outing across 33 games played in 2024. She shot 50 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc. Hayes ended up earning the WNBA Sixth Player of the Year Award as a result of her strong play.

The Valkyries feature a young roster for the most part. Golden State, as an expansion team, will benefit from all of the veteran help it can get. Teams often protect key veterans which makes it rare for expansion teams to land a reliable player with plenty of WNBA experience.

The Aces did protect her in the expansion draft, but she still ended up signing with the Valkyries in free agency. Hayes will try to help the Valkyries upset expectations in the team's first WNBA season.