The Los Angeles Dodgers have a history of making big deals at the Major League Baseball trade deadline. However, Washington Nationals outfielder Alex Call was Los Angeles' main addition this year. While Minnesota Twins relievers Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax were on the market, the Dodgers passed on both. That left the door open for other teams, like the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Los Angeles pitching staff has been the team's main story all season. At the beginning of the year, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts saw his starters drop like flies. Then, the injury big bit his bullpen. While Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates are inching closer to their return for Los Angeles, the list of healthy relievers is a short one. A trade at the deadline would have helped.

However, the Dodgers had no interest in the Twins' relievers. According to Dodgers Nation, Minnesota beat writer Bobby Nightengale Jr. reported that Los Angeles did not pursue either.

“The Dodgers reportedly didn’t show much interest in top Twins relievers Jhoan Duran or Griffin Jax, per Bobby Nightengale Jr.. Both ended up getting traded to other teams,” Dodgers Nation said. “Should LA have pushed harder for a deal?”

The Phillies acquired Duran in what is one of the deadline's best deals so far. Jax, on the other hand, ended up with the Tampa Bay Rays. All the while, the Dodgers remained uncharacteristically stoic. With the deadline long gone, Los Angeles has very few ways to make improvements to its roster. However, the front office believes that Roberts has what he needs to win.

The Dodgers are in the middle of a rough stretch. Los Angeles saw the San Diego Padres tie them in the standings and then surpass them this week. Despite their struggles, the Dodgers remain one of the favorites to win the title. For better or worse, Los Angeles' decision to pass on Duran and Jax could play a factor in how deep a run they can go on this postseason.

