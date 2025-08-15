The Chicago Bears are taking on the Buffalo Bills this Sunday. They are also facing off in training camp, and head coach Ben Johnson is hoping he can figure out his left tackle position by the end of the weekend.

In a recent Bleacher Nation article, he explains the clarity he wants on the left tackle position.

“Hopefully, some clarity. That’s what we’re looking for. You know, this thing has gone on three-and-a-half weeks. I’ll say it again, we’ll go as long as we need to go to find the right guy, but we’d like to see someone go ahead and make it clear to us that he is that guy. And we just haven’t seen that yet as a staff. There’s been too much up and down. So today’s practice will be a huge thing, and so will Sunday’s game in terms of getting clarity there on that.”

Braxton Jones is currently at the top of the depth chart, according to the Bears website. Then, it's rookie Ozzy Trapillo out of Boston College. Trapillo was drafted in the second round of this past NFL Draft, so the rookie has a high ceiling. Jones was a 5th-round pick in 2022 but has played in 40 career games with the Bears. He was played on the IR in Week 16 of last season. Right now, Jones and Trapillo are battling for the position, which could be a good thing for the Bears.

As it turns out, there is a new name inserted into the competition as well.

Ben Johnson has been pleased with Caleb Williams this camp. Johnson says that Williams has been making “significant progress,” and it will be exciting to see him against the Bills this Sunday.

“We have challenged him,” Johnson said about Williams. “It has been a lot. That was by design. So if we struggle at all in the huddle getting the play out, then, yeah, the delays are going to pop up. And that’s a little bit of part of the learning process of us growing. But by design, we have made this very challenging and hard. And we know what we need to do as a staff to alleviate some of that pressure. I think, Week 1, we’re going to be in a good spot.”