Although Pete Crow-Armstrong is one of the most electrifying players in MLB, the Chicago Cubs star has been on quite a slump in recent weeks. That slump seemingly continued on Friday, after Crow-Armstrong hit a string of bad luck in Friday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

At the top of the seventh, Pirates infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit the ball toward center field. Crow-Armstrong laid out for the catch but ultimately missed, giving Pittsburgh a chance to score a run on the play. The 23-year-old outfielder was seen limping a bit after the play, as Pete Crow-Armstrong suffered an apparent injury scare.

PCA came up limping after he couldn't make a play on this go-ahead RBI double from IKF pic.twitter.com/TnGfuubnyb — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 15, 2025

The good news is that it wasn't anything serious, and Pete Crow-Armstrong continued to play in the contest. However, when it was his turn at the plate in the bottom of the same inning, Pete Crow-Armstrong was hit by a pitch from Pirates reliever Evan Sisk in the same leg the Cubs star had injured.

He then got plunked on the same leg in the bottom half of the inning and didn't seem thrilled about it pic.twitter.com/SAfhgjiy87 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 15, 2025

Cubs fans just couldn't believe how things played out in the seventh inning for Crow-Armstrong. Most of the fanbase claimed it's just another example of his current slump, while others mocked him for diving for that ball that was seemingly out of reach.

“Andddd just when you thought the slump was over,” said one fan.

Another individual claimed, “Maybe stop trying [to] show off every play and just play it off the bounce!”

He should try being closer to the ball before diving pic.twitter.com/oAedNnWIKh — joey wheelah (@NyehJoeyWheelah) August 15, 2025

“Tf he even diving for, literally 0 percent chance he gets that,” stated a user.

Just a bit of bad luck in what has been a forgettable month of August. Although he batted 1.000 on Friday, his mistakes have been what Cubs fans are remembering. Pete Crow-Armstrong is still an exciting player, but his woes are quite noticeable. Especially after he completely overslid second base on a steal attempt in the ninth inning, resulting in a crucial out.

PCA had this base stolen EASILY representing the tying run in the ninth, but he overslid way too far and got tagged out pic.twitter.com/FPIju1a9XD — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 15, 2025

The good news is that there is some time for Pete Crow-Armstrong to right the ship. But he needs to do it quickly. The playoffs are right around the corner, and the team is 8.5 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. At the very least, Chicago is in the mix for a Wild Card spot. For now, at least.