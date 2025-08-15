Although Pete Crow-Armstrong is one of the most electrifying players in MLB, the Chicago Cubs star has been on quite a slump in recent weeks. That slump seemingly continued on Friday, after Crow-Armstrong hit a string of bad luck in Friday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

At the top of the seventh, Pirates infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit the ball toward center field. Crow-Armstrong laid out for the catch but ultimately missed, giving Pittsburgh a chance to score a run on the play. The 23-year-old outfielder was seen limping a bit after the play, as Pete Crow-Armstrong suffered an apparent injury scare.

The good news is that it wasn't anything serious, and Pete Crow-Armstrong continued to play in the contest. However, when it was his turn at the plate in the bottom of the same inning, Pete Crow-Armstrong was hit by a pitch from Pirates reliever Evan Sisk in the same leg the Cubs star had injured.

Cubs fans just couldn't believe how things played out in the seventh inning for Crow-Armstrong. Most of the fanbase claimed it's just another example of his current slump, while others mocked him for diving for that ball that was seemingly out of reach.

“Andddd just when you thought the slump was over,” said one fan.

Another individual claimed, “Maybe stop trying [to] show off every play and just play it off the bounce!”

“Tf he even diving for, literally 0 percent chance he gets that,” stated a user.

Just a bit of bad luck in what has been a forgettable month of August. Although he batted 1.000 on Friday, his mistakes have been what Cubs fans are remembering. Pete Crow-Armstrong is still an exciting player, but his woes are quite noticeable. Especially after he completely overslid second base on a steal attempt in the ninth inning, resulting in a crucial out.

The good news is that there is some time for Pete Crow-Armstrong to right the ship. But he needs to do it quickly. The playoffs are right around the corner, and the team is 8.5 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. At the very least, Chicago is in the mix for a Wild Card spot. For now, at least.

More Chicago Cubs News
Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell (11) makes a pitching change during the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field.
Craig Counsell drops candid confession on Cubs’ slumpJoey Mistretta ·
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Rogers Centre.
What Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer told himself before Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s clutch HRJosh Davis ·
Chicago Cubs designated hitter Owen Caissie (19) makes contact with the ball during his first MLB at bat during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
Cubs’ Owen Caissie sends message to Chicago after MLB debut on home soilAbdullah Imran ·
Iowa Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie runs on the field during game two of an Iowa Cubs/Worcester Red Sox series at Principal Park
Cubs make injury move as top prospect joins MLB teamChristopher Hennessy ·
Iowa Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie during game two of an Iowa Cubs/Worcester Red Sox series at Principal Park on Aug. 13, 2025, in Des Moines.
Cubs calling up top prospect amid Blue Jays seriesTroy Finnegan ·
Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya (9) celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park.
Cubs’ Miguel Amaya carted off field after painful injury vs. Blue JaysJosh Davis ·