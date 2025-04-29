The Golden State Valkyries opened their first-ever training camp Sunday, and it did not take long for the team to set a tone for the franchise’s identity. Guard Kate Martin, selected from the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA expansion draft, summed it up simply.

“We're killers,” Martin said, as reported by Kendra Andrews of ESPN. “We want to be gritty; we want to be relentless. We want to be the ones diving on the floor for loose balls. We want to be the ones getting stops, we want to be playing together and work our tails off.”

Golden State’s first day was largely dedicated to defensive drills, a reflection of the aggressive, hard-working culture head coach Natalie Nakase wants to build. While the team briefly covered offensive floor spacing, Nakase said the focus will remain on defense until the staff determines it is time to transition.

“(Being ‘killers’) is who they are internally,” Nakase said. “If you watch the film on all of these players, that's what I see when I watch film on them and I got to see it firsthand.”

Golden State Valkyries ready for ‘battle' this season

Nakase, a former player known for her defensive tenacity and a longtime assistant coach with the Aces, stressed that every practice will be approached like a battle. She noted that the competitive spirit was evident immediately, as players dove into walls, chairs, and bleachers chasing loose balls during the opening session.

“Everyone had the mindset of win or die. I do believe that was the mentality, and that's how we want to approach every practice — like it's a battle. I thought every single player did that today,” The Golden State coach said.

Setting that mentality early is key for the team. The Valkyries are building from the ground up with a brand-new roster and system, and veteran guard Tiffany Hayes said finding an identity early will be crucial for the team’s development.

“We have to lock in on those little things because we're just getting started together,” Hayes said. “We have to build our foundation so that in the future we know what we're coming from.”

The Valkyries will continue training camp in the coming weeks as they prepare for their inaugural season, aiming to make defense and grit the hallmarks of their play.