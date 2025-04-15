The Golden State Valkyries are finally starting to take shape. Golden State is the W's latest expansion franchise and will play its inaugural season in 2025. The Valkyries built the foundation for their 2025 roster during the WNBA Expansion Draft back in December. Golden State added its first official rookie class last night during the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Golden State general manager Ohemaa Nyanin has invested heavily in international players while building the team's initial roster. She doubled down on that approach during the 2025 WNBA Draft. Golden State selected Lithuanian guard Juste Jocyte with the fifth overall pick.

The Valkyries seemingly love adding international players. In fact, Jocyte is already the 10th international player on Golden State's roster.

Nyanin told ESPN's Kendra Andrews that she did not set out to reply on international players. She also does not believe she's created a blueprint that future expansion teams will follow.

“It remains to be seen after this first season if what we did in the expansion draft, free agency and collegiate draft is the runway for other expansion teams,” Nyanin said Monday night after the 2025 WNBA Draft. “We feel very confident that it's our way…So, I'm curious to see how other teams do it.”

The WNBA will add two new expansion teams in Toronto and Portland ahead of the 2026 season.

Nyanin explained why adding international players like Jocyte could be important for the Valkyries during their inaugural season.

“We want to be competitive in year one. Someone who is going to come in and not be shy about the moment and someone who has seen the bright lights of Europe, I think that is very important,” Nyanin said. “The lights at Chase Center are going to be super bright, and in all the other arenas we play in. Being competitive at such a young age and playing with and against other athletes in the WNBA ecosystem, it's amazing.”

In addition to Jocyte, the Valkyries also added Shyanne Sellers from Maryland and Kaitlyn Chen from UConn during the 2025 WNBA Draft.

It will be exciting to see the Valkyries finally take to the court when the 2025 WNBA season tips off in May.