The Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA's newest squad, has had to make the same difficult roster decisions ahead of its inaugural season as the other teams in the league. People are usually heartbroken every year over who gets left out of the lineups, but the Valkyries' decisions have left an especially bad taste in fans' mouths and caused some to begin turning on the franchise before its first regular season has even tipped off.

Introducing the 2025 Golden State Valkyries — a roster built to rise, built to battle, and built for the Bay. History starts now ✨🪽 pic.twitter.com/FAYFGozMMl — Golden State Valkyries (@valkyries) May 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Valkyries becoming the most hated team before their first season starts is hilarious,” one user said.

“They losing by 30 tomorrow,” another added with crying emojis.

“Y'all gotta be tanking???” one person questioned.

“Drafted rookies then cut them, why get draft picks then?” a fan asked.

“And the first pick in the 2026 Draft goes to…” a user jokingly said.

The Golden State Valkyries announced their official 2025 roster. Kaitlyn Chen and Laeticia Amihere were not on it. pic.twitter.com/InY0MdxZGr — espnW (@espnW) May 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Using Kaitlyn Chen for clout and then waiving her is nasty work,” a user wrote.

“You waive a current UConn world champion who has potential in Chen, for what reason?? This team will be lucky to win 2 games,” someone frustratingly expressed.

“We want Chen!!” another Valkyries fan added. “We have one of the largest Asian American populations in the Bay Area. Additionally, I would've drafted HVL for some star power. Play Money Martin 25 minutes a game. Don't just use her for marketing.”

“I would love to know what more Laeticia Amihere needed to do to make the GS roster,” a fan said. “Performed in preseason AND fits the archetype of player that an expansion franchise should be looking for. I am lost.”

“Laeticia Amihere not making this roster after having a 20-point preseason game is the most mind-boggling decision of the entire WNBA preseason for me,” another person said, baffled. “I haven't understood anything the Valkyries have done so far.”

“W fans are mad at this, but expansion teams normally don't perform well, and it's very likely that they are probably playing the long game to get JuJu down the road lol,” one more optimistic basketball fan pointed out.

The Valkyries will try to sway fans' opinions back in their favor when they take on the Los Angeles Sparks in their season-opening contest on May 16.