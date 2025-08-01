The Indiana Fever are handling adversity well during the 2025 WNBA season. Indiana has been thrown a few curveballs already this season, including a breakup with DeWanna Bonner and multiple injuries to superstar Caitlin Clark. The Fever are hopeful that Clark can return soon, but it is unclear when that will be.

Fever guard Sophie Cunningham gave a murky update on when Caitlin Clark will return during a recent interview.

“Honestly no. It is her groin, but it’s such like a weird injury,” Cunningham said on the Show Me Something podcast on Thursday when asked about Clark's return. “She’s not in pain all the time. But when you do hurt it you’re out for another….So I think they’re trying to be like extra cautious so she doesn’t kind of have those little setbacks.”

Clark has dealt with multiple injuries during the 2025 season. She is currently rehabbing a groin injury she suffered just before the WNBA All-Star break.

Clark has missed a whopping 14 games out of Indiana's 27 games played so far this season.

Fever doing their best without Caitlin Clark during 2025 WNBA season

The Fever has played well without Clark in the lineup, thanks to the strong play of Cunningham. Indiana has also benefited from Aari McDonald stepping up as the team's starting point guard in Clark's absence.

If the Fever continue winning games without Clark, they seem comfortable waiting as long as it takes for her to return.

“If we could continue to win without her. Of course we want her to play though. I want her to play. You know what I mean? But like, if we can be successful without her, give her a little bit more of a break, I think that’s going to be good,” Cunningham concluded.

Indiana has a record of 15-12 and is riding a three-game winning streak. They currently sit at third place in the Eastern Conference and sixth place in the WNBA standings.

The Fever need to continue to stack wins during the second half of the regular season. Indiana knows they'll get a huge boost when Clark returns to the court, but they cannot let off the pressure now.

Next up for the Fever is a road game in Dallas against the Wings on Friday night.