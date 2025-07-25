With an unclear timetable for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, as she deals with a groin injury suffered on July 15, the team has made an addition to the roster in the form of Chloe Bibby. As the injury to the Fever star in Clark is still not clear, the team is hoping to get a spark from Bibby, who has an interesting background.

Bibby's signing would be announced by the team themselves on their X, formerly Twitter, account, saying that she was signed to a seven-day contract. She had played five games this season with the Golden State Valkyries, where she averaged 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 40.7 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc.

“The Indiana Fever have signed Australian forward Chloe Bibby to a seven-day contract, the team announced today,” the team said in a statement released.

Bibby would be waived on June 30 from Golden State, but she could be best known for her time playing for the Australian national team in the 2025 Women's Asia World Cup, winning the gold medal. She has also played overseas in Poland and Spain, being the MVP of their respective leagues.

Caitlin Clark's timetable is uncertain for the Fever

Team Clark guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Fever superstar in Clark had to miss the All-Star game because of the groin injury, where there is currently an expectation on when a possible return will take place. Indiana would release a statement on Thursday, saying that while there are no additional problems with Clark, “there is no timetable available” for the return of the phenomenon.

“Following a July 15 injury to her right groin, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week,” the team's statement read. “The team can confirm that no additional injuries or damage were discovered through the evaluations.”

“Clark will continue working with the Fever medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and well-being,” the statement continued. “There is no timetable available for Clark’s return, and no additional details will be provided at this time. Any further updates will be shared as they become available.”

At any rate, the Fever are currently 13-12, which puts them sixth in the WNBA and third in the Eastern Conference, as their next contest is against the Chicago Sky on Sunday afternoon.

