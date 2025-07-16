Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is still dealing with a lingering groin injury. She seemed to be feeling the effects of the injury during Tuesday's 85-77 win against the Connecticut Sun. Despite Wednesday's game being the second of a back-to-back, Clark is surprisingly listed as questionable, the Fever announced.

Given what transpired on Tuesday, it seemed likely that Clark would not play against the Liberty. Wednesday night's game is the final contest before the WNBA All-Star break in addition to being the second of a back-to-back. Perhaps the injury is not too serious given Clark's questionable status, something that is an encouraging sign.

Clark, 23, has endured a down season by her lofty standards. Missing time due to injuries has surely played a role in her underperformance. Still, she was selected to her second WNBA All-Star team.

Caitlin Clark is currently averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest. The Fever guard is shooting just 36.7 percent from the field and 27.9 percent from beyond the arc, however. Her shooting inefficiency has been a concern, but Clark is still finding ways to positively impact her team while on the floor.

Caitlin Clark's injury remains primary concern

The primary concern at the moment is Clark's health. Indiana needs to proceed with caution. Rest may be the best option at the moment as Caitlin attempts to move past her lingering going injury.

For now, she is listed as questionable on the injury report. The Fever and Liberty will go head-to-head at 7:30 PM EST in New York in what should be a competitive affair. It remains to be seen if she will end up playing on Wednesday evening.

Updates will be made available throughout the day as Caitlin Clark waits to learn her final injury status for the last contest of the first half of the 2025 WNBA campaign.