The Indiana Fever have been somewhat of a puzzling team so far this season, and now injuries have forced them into some tough times. After a rocky start to the year in Stephanie White's first season as head coach, Caitlin Clark went down with a quad injury that will keep her out of the lineup for a total of a few weeks by the time she returns.

Shortly after Clark went down, the Fever lost Sophie Cunningham after she re-injured her right ankle after already missing the first two games of the season with a similar injury. Reserve guard Sydney Colson also left Friday night's loss to the Connecticut Sun with an injury, leaving Indiana without many options at point guard.

On Monday, the Fever made a move to address those concerns. They have signed former Atlanta Dream guard Aari McDonald to a contract via the emergency hardship exception, the team announced in a post on social media.

Article Continues Below

McDonald became a household name for women's basketball fans during the 2021 NCAA Tournament, when she led Arizona on an improbable run all the way to the national championship game. She has spent four years in the WNBA, three of them coming with the Dream before spending last season with the Los Angeles Sparks.

While McDonald isn't going to be an explosive scorer, she can push the pace in transition for Indiana and put pressure on the paint with her quickness with the ball. For her career, she is averaging 8.6 points and 2.8 assists per game while playing just under 22 minutes a night.

The Fever guards don't seem to have injuries that will keep them out for an extended period of time, but Aari McDonald should help vill the void until Clark and friends get back on the court. She will also have a chance to potentially carve out a spot for herself on the roster when those returns do happen if she can play well enough over the next few games.