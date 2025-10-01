Not the one to sugarcoat anything, LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum was upfront about the state of CBA negotiations with the WNBA. Simply put, it is not good.

However, whatever happens there doesn't change where she will be in the winter.

On Wednesday, Plum made it official that she will travel to Miami to compete in the second season of Unrivaled, per Sabreena Merchant of The Athletic.

Ultimately, Plum didn't play in the debut season of Unrivaled. Essentially, it didn't meet her where she was at.

“Last year wasn’t the time for me to play, I just needed to rest, just really reset,” Plum said. “I’m in a different place in my life now and I’m just really excited to go out to Miami and ball out.”

Additionally, Plum is looking forward to adjusting to the dynamic of playing in a three-on-three league.

“Being able to compete with the lights on, that to me is very exciting,” Plum said. “Figuring out new teammates and just adjusting, adapting, growing as a leader. Three-on-three is fun, you can’t hide. In my experience in the Olympics and stuff, I really enjoy just going matchup-to-matchup, so for me it’s very exciting.”

The Sparks didn't make the playoffs in Plum's first season in LA. However, she is looking forward to playing in Unrivaled and brought up what her dream team would look like.

“Are you kidding me? I’m taking the Sparks,” Plum said. “I’m taking Rickea (Jackson) and I’m taking Dearica (Hamby), come on now. Rae (Burrell)’s my fourth man and Cam (Brink), Cam too. I probably can’t afford Cam, but Cam. I’m taking everyone. Azurá (Stevens), can I take Azurá? That’s six.”

Kelsey Plum's first season with the Sparks in review

After arriving in Los Angeles, Plum used her veteran leadership and virtuosity at the one to her advantage. In the end, she helped to turn things around for the Sparks who finished with a record of 21-23.

An improvement from their 2024 season 8-32. Also, Plum averaged 19.5 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Addtionally, Plum was selected as an WNBA All-Star, selected to AP All-WNBA Second Team, and became the 46th player in league history to reach the milestone of 4,000 career points.