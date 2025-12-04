Russell Wilson's career has reached an all-time low in 2025, but he will become the latest player to transition to the desk. The New York Giants' third-string quarterback will begin his NFL analyst career with CBS Sports while his team is on bye in Week 14.

Wilson will join CBS Sports' NFL broadcast on Sunday, the network announced on social media. They did not state which program the 10-time Pro Bowler would appear on, but the graphic indicated that he would be a guest on their ‘NFL Today' show.

Thrilled to have 10x Pro Bowler, 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year and Super Bowl Champion @DangeRussWilson on to talk ball this Sunday 👏 pic.twitter.com/1gDdEVT3vL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Wilson will become the latest name to join a star-studded CBS talent room, which also includes former NFL players Matt Ryan, J.J. Watt, Tony Romo, Jason McCourty, Nate Burleson, Trent Green and Kyle Long.

NFL bye weeks are notoriously less of a break than they sound like, but Wilson has fallen entirely out of New York's rotation. After beginning the year as the Giants' starting quarterback, he has scarcely seen the field since getting benched ahead of Week 4.

Wilson spent seven weeks as Jaxson Dart's backup, during which he played a handful of snaps following injuries to the star rookie. He last took the field in Week 10 after Dart suffered a concussion and completed just three of seven pass attempts for 45 yards while letting a double-digit lead slip through his fingers.

That disaster was all interim head coach Mike Kafka needed to see to bury him on the bench. Kafka subsequently bumped Wilson down the depth chart in favor of Jameis Winston, who started the next two games in Dart's stead.

Dart returned in Week 13, pushing Wilson to third on the depth chart, giving him the first healthy scratch of his career.

Although Wilson's playing career is dwindling, he remains an undeniable bright mind in the game. The Giants' final four games of the season could very well be the last of Wilson's career, making his Week 14 pseudo-audition an important step for the 37-year-old.