Cameron Brink and the Los Angeles Sparks hosted the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday for their final game of the season. The Sparks were already out of contention for the playoffs, but they wanted to close out the campaign with a big win.

The Aces, on the other hand, were looking to extend their franchise-best winning streak to 16 games. If they win, they will climb to the second seed with a 30-14 record as they own the tiebreaker against the Atlanta Dream.

The Sparks aimed to give their fans something to cheer about despite falling short of the playoffs. Their chances, however, suffered a blow after Brink was ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a broken nose, according to the team.

As of writing, no other details have been released regarding the severity of Brink's injury, although her nose got bloodied.

The Sparks center exited the game with 5:47 left in the second quarter. She finished with two points and two rebounds in five minutes off the bench.

Article Continues Below

Fans can only hope that it's nothing serious, especially since the 23-year-old Brink suffered an ACL injury in her rookie season, limiting her to just 15 games. Another major setback would further derail her development.

The second overall pick only played 19 games this season as the team took extra caution with her.

The Sparks narrowly missed the playoffs, with the Seattle Storm clinching the eighth spot. Back-to-back losses to the Dream in the final stretch proved to be costly for Los Angeles.

The Aces are still ahead by a huge margin in the fourth quarter against the Sparks.