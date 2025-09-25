When it comes to WNBA free agency, a lot of players have cited facilities as being one of the biggest concerns in terms of making their free agent decisions. As a result, WNBA teams have been quick with announcements regarding team-specific practice facilities. In the case of the expansion team Portland Fire, they will share a facility with the NWSL’s Portland Thorn, the first partnership of its kind. This week, the Los Angeles Sparks were the latest team to announce plans for a practice facility.

The Sparks have been without a regular practice facility for the past few years, switching locations at least four times in the last seven seasons. While the Sparks had already announced plans for a practice facility, they had yet to share any details including a time frame. The wait is now over as the Sparks not only revealed the estimated target year of completion in 2027, but also revealed the numerous amenities the facility will hold.

In a statement provided to media, Sparks managing partner and governor Eric Holoman reaffirmed his commitment to the team with the design of the new facility.

Article Continues Below

“We’re building a place where Sparks players can be at their best on and off the court,” Holoman said. “From cutting-edge training and recovery spaces to family and community areas, every corner of this facility was designed with them at the center. It reflects our commitment to our team, our fans, and the city of Los Angeles, and sets a new standard for what a professional sports organization can proved for its athletes.”

Included among the features for the Sparks’ new facility are an outdoor spa/pool, nap rooms, wellness spaces for yoga and meditation, hydrotherapy treatment, two regulation size courts, a weight room and training space and a simulation locker room space.

One of the original WNBA franchises, the Sparks used to be among the elite teams in the league. But the franchise has failed to make the playoffs in five consecutive seasons now. This season, the team finished one game out of the eighth and final playoff spot, and there remains an optimism for the future that wasn’t always present in recent years.