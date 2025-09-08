LOS ANGELES – In a must-win game to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Los Angeles Sparks emerged victorious, 91-77, against the Dallas Wings on Sunday. Helping lead the way for the Sparks was Julie Allemand who reached a new career-high in scoring in the process. Allemand has been an important player for the Sparks this season, especially after she came back from EuroBasket, and following the game she was honest in what it meant to reach a new high in points.

“I’m just trying to read the game every time. I don’t care about shooting two times, eight times, most of the time I’m just trying to read the game. And today I more chances than usual. I took it and it went in,” Allemand said. “When it’s like this, it’s just amazing and you feel good and feel confident on the court. That’s how I felt today. But I just care about the win. Today that was the most important. When we play as a team, I really enjoy it. That’s what really matters to me.”

During the Sparks win against the Wings, Julie Allemand surpassed her previous career-high in scoring of 19 points, with 21 points. But it wasn’t just Allemand’s offense that was on display, she reached a new career-high in steals with five, and was often the primary defender in trying to frustrate Wings star Paige Bueckers.

Allemand also set a new WNBA record in becoming the first player in league history to reach at least 20 points and five steals in a regular season game while shooting 100 percent from the field. She went 8-of-8 from the field, including 3-of-3 from the three-point line. She also dished out four assists with no turnovers.

Following the game, Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts spoke about how using Allemand as an off-ball defender was part of the game plan against the Wings.

“We put her on kind of their non-shooter because Julie has such a high IQ and a great knack for what the other team is trying to do. You saw that today, she just kind of got some key steals, she’s so smart,” Roberts said. “I think that worked out well where we tried to limit [Paige] Bueckers as much as we could and kind of send Julie around as being kind of all-time help and flying around. And she’s really fast and has great instincts.”

Allemand made her return to the WNBA this season after last playing for the Chicago Sky in 2022. She had actually signed with the Sparks last season but an injury forced her to postpone her debut with the team.

She’s appeared in 32 games this year at a little over 28 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 4.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 40.4 percent shooting from the field and 76.5 percent from the free-throw line.