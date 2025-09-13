The WNBA has hit record popularity among fans, coinciding with the ushering in of young, rising stars such as Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers, players whose popularity surged while they were still in college. This past WNBA All-Star Weekend drew record levels of viewership. For Los Angeles Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts, someone who did not have the same type of female basketball players to look to up while growing up, acknowledging the moment is crucial for the continued growth of the game.

Prior to the Sparks’ final regular season game against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday night, Lynne Roberts spoke about how both young girls and boys have incredible players to look up to.

“I have two nine-year-old boys, Henry my son, I went into his bedroom to tuck him in. . .Kelsey [Plum] had given him a signed shoe and it was front and center on his bookshelf. And I thought like, ‘that’s so cool,’ Roberts said. “Things have shifted so much to where little boys wear Kelsey Plum jerseys or A’ja Wilson jerseys, it’s a different generation. And that is so cool to see.”

“When I was nine, women played but it was pre-internet. It certainly wasn’t on TV. I had Michael Jordan. I had Charles Barkley on my wall,” Roberts continued. “Now these boys and girls can have these badaa** women, and I think it’s one of the coolest things about this movement.”

Roberts was originally hired by the Sparks back in November, and she coached the team to a 21-23 season finish, a 13-game improvement from last season. After getting off to a 6-14 start, the Sparks surged into the playoff picture until the final days of the season. After the All-Star break, the Sparks had a top-four record in the WNBA.

Capitalizing on the surge in popularity for the WNBA and women’s basketball in general, combined with the Los Angeles fanbase, were among the key reasons why Roberts accepted the job as head coach.

“One of the reasons that I wanted this job was because of LA, because of the market it is. Yes it’s competitive, there’s so many things competing for fans. Buy a ticket to a Sparks game or buy a ticket to anything else that goes on in this greater city,” Roberts said. “But if you can build it, they’ll come. LA loves winning and so do I. The fans have been phenomenal. When we were struggling, they still came out. The vibe has been even more and more as the wins have added up. I just want to continue to built on it.”

“But I have appreciated the fans so much, I think they have been phenomenal. Our players feel it. You talk about creating a culture of winning? The atmosphere you play in matters,” Roberts continued. “Getting great players to come play with you, what the game experience is, how the fans support it, how the fans come out, that matters. And I think we can continue to build on it, and that’s the vision and I’m going to keep my foot full on the gas to get there.”