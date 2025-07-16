LOS ANGELES – It’s been a tough and inconsistent first half of the WNBA season for the Los Angeles Sparks. But following the team’s 99-80 win against the Washington Mystics, the Sparks tied last season’s win total of eight games. With the Sparks on pace to surpass last season’s win total following the WNBA All-Star Break, Kelsey Plum was encouraged by what she saw.

Following the Sparks’ win against the Mystics on Tuesday, Kelsey Plum spoke about the momentum the team has heading into the All-Star break, and how it has to carry over once the regular season resumes.

“I thought tonight was our best, I know the numbers back it up, but in terms of our pace and the way we shared the ball, the way we moved, we got great shots,” Plum said. “We got great, quality shots. So just go to continue to do that And defensively, fly around and be super physical. We want to protect home court so this is a great opportunity to start to build on that.”

The Sparks have now won two games in a row following these last two games against the Connecticut Sun and Mystics. They ended their three-game homestand at 2-1 before the break. Most of Plum’s teammates will get the opportunity to relax and have time off, but not Plum.

She is the Sparks’ lone All-Star and she will also be participating in the 3-pt Contest as well. While Plum will be in Indianapolis this weekend, she stressed the importance of getting a break and how the team should use this time to savor the feeling of getting wins.

“It’s great to start the break on a win. And I just think obviously the schedule has been pretty crazy just for everyone in the league, so resting, get your body right. . .I think it’s really good to just get mentally, physically, emotionally away,” Plum said. “To be able to reset and come back, but just remembering how these feeling feel. Wining, building off of that, player super collectively.”

In her first season with the Sparks, Plum has been a bright spot in what’s been a collective learning experience. Following the win against the Mystics, head coach Lynne Roberts explained how she essentially asked the team to play out of their comfort zones this season.

“I came in asking them to play a way they’ve never played, a lot of them, and it just takes time,” Roberts said. “And that’s why I’m very grateful they’ve bought in and they’ve given us everything we have.”

And Plum has certainly given her all this season in a leading role, something that’s a little new for her after coming from the Las Vegas Aces. Plum has appeared in 20 games so far at a little over 35 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 20.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 35 percent from the three-point line.

Following All-Star Weekend, the Sparks begin a three-game road trip with stops in Washington, Connecticut and New York, before returning home to close out the month against the Aces.