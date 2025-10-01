The WNBA and the WNBPA have been engaged in negotiations over a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) after the players’ union opted out of the current one last year. The current CBA was set to expire in 2027, and the deadline to agree on a new agreement is October 31.

However, if multiple players and former WNBPA vice president Kelsey Plum are to be believed, there has been little headway when it comes to agreeing on a new deal.

“There’s been multiple proposals that have gone back and forth, and neither is close. It feels almost the more that we have presented, the further away we are, which is just unfortunate,” Plum revealed recently, per The Athletic.

While the league and the players’ association can agree to an extension for the present CBA like they did back in 2019, Plum suggested that the two parties remain far apart as things stand. The biggest point of contention remains salaries and revenue-sharing, with the common notion being that players are not benefiting enough from the constant growth the league has seen.

Revenue-sharing and salary remain top priorities for the WNBPA

Article Continues Below

“That’s the thing, if me and you aren’t set on going to the correct restaurant, who cares what we’re ordering as an appetizer? First, second, third is rev. share (and) salary. So when I say that we continue to propose and the counter proposals that are coming back are further away from where we thought we would be, that to me is — and I think a lot of the players are in agreement as a union — this is literally the meat and potatoes,” the Sparks star explained.

Plum traced the role of the players in the league’s growth, claiming that they have simply not been rewarded for their contributions to the league's growth as they should be.

“Players have answered the call in my opinion of showing up, delivering stellar performances like competitions, rivalries, and I think it’s the league’s turn to take that step with us. The way Cathy responds will say a lot about what’s gonna happen in the next six months for our league,” the Sparks star said.

With the deadline fast approaching, similar sentiments have been aired by stars such as the current vice-president of the WNBPA, Napheesa Collier, Chelsea Gray and Lexie Hull. Hence, it is clear that the ball is in the WNBA’s court, and the next few weeks may prove crucial in determining how the current set of negotiations will conclude, as we await the deadline.