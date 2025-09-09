The Los Angeles Sparks’ chances at making the playoffs are hanging by a thread. The Sparks are one and a half games behind the Seattle Storm for the eighth and final playoff spot. While they will need help in the form of the Storm losing on Tuesday against the Golden State Valkyries, the Sparks can help themselves by beating the Phoenix Mercury on the same day. But a potential problem appeared on the Sparks’ latest injury report in star guard Kelsey Plum.

Kelsey Plum is officially listed as questionable on the Sparks’ injury report for their game against the Mercury with what’s being called a left foot issue. Plum did not play in the fourth quarter during the Sparks’ 91-77 win against the Dallas Wings on Sunday.

While Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts mentioned that it was partly due to the bench playing well enough to extend the lead and close out the game, she also acknowledged that Plum was dealing with an injury issue and it was good for her to get a little rest.

Prior to the Sparks’ game against the Wings, Plum told assembled reporters that at this point in the regular season, everyone is dealing with some kind of injury issue.

“Everyone’s hurt physically, but I think at the end of the day you got to keep pouring in to other people,” Plum said. “Get outside of yourself and just lay it out on the court with everything you have. Everyone at this point in the season just feels like this. It is what it is, you just got to push through.”

Plum is in her first season with the Sparks after being acquired in a sign-and-trade involving the Storm and Las Vegas Aces in the offseason. To this point, she’s only missed one game this year. She’s appeared in a total of 41 games at a little over 35 minutes per game.

Plum has been averaging 19.7 points, just shy of her career-high of 20.2 which she set in 2022. She also been dishing out a career-high 5.7 assists. That’s good enough for top-five in the league, one of Plum’s preseason goals.

She’s shooting 42.4 percent from the field, 35.3 percent from the three-point line and 89.9 percent from the free-throw line. Plum was selected to her fourth consecutive All-Star appearance this season, and she’s taken on an expanded role with the Sparks than what she’s previously been used to.

With the Sparks in desperate need of another win on Tuesday against the Mercury to keep their playoff hopes alive, a sidelined Plum would be a major blow to the team.