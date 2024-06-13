The Los Angeles Sparks announced Thursday that Dearica Hamby, WNBA Champion and two-time All-Star, has extended her contract through the 2025 season. Hamby, who has also been named Sixth Woman of the Year twice, continues to be a vital player for the Sparks.

Since joining the Sparks, Hamby has been a standout player, averaging 11.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and shooting 47.6% from the field over two seasons.

“I’m grateful for finding a home in LA with an ownership group and organization that believes in me and has been nothing but supportive since the day I got here,” Hamby stated in a press release from the Sparks. “I look forward to continuing to build with my teammates and getting the Sparks back to the standard that has been historically set.”

This season, Hamby has been exceptional, leading the WNBA in double-doubles with 10 and averaging 11.4 rebounds per game. She also ranks sixth in scoring with an average of 20 points per game, along with 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals per contest. Her shooting percentages are also impressive, hitting 48.0% from three-point range (tied for third in the league) and 54.1% overall (sixth).

Dearica Hamby named league Western Conference Player of the Week

Hamby's recent accolades include being named the WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week, after leading the Sparks to a 2-1 record during for the week of June 3-9. That includes a victory over her former team, the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Hamby became the ninth player in Sparks history to win this award and the first since Nneka Ogwumike.

Through June 9, Hamby led the league with nine double-doubles and an average of 9.6 defensive rebounds per game, per the Sparks. She was second in overall rebounds per game at 11.5 and three-point shooting accuracy at 47.6%. The Sparks forward also ranked fourth in field-goal percentage (55.2%), fifth in scoring (20.4 points per game), 11th in steals (1.7 per game) and 16th in assists (3.6 per game).

Over her 10-season career in the WNBA, the 6-foot-3 forward has played in 294 games, averaging 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and maintaining a shooting percentage of 47.5 from the floor. She ranks tied for 34th in league history in double-doubles with 36 and stands 37th all-time in rebounds with 1,737.

Hamby was originally selected sixth overall by the San Antonio Stars in the 2015 draft out of Wake Forest University. She played three seasons with the Stars before the franchise relocated to Las Vegas, where she played for five seasons before joining the Sparks in January 2023.

“Having Dearica and her family as part of the Los Angeles Sparks is an honor. She has become foundational,” Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley stated. “Dearica brings leadership, mentorship, skill, toughness, grit, and courage daily. Some of her best days are still ahead of her, and we are excited to partner with her as she pursues them.”

Head Coach Curt Miller echoed these sentiments, stating, “I’m so excited about Dearica’s extension. She has been an incredible addition to our team and locker room since her arrival. She is enjoying a fantastic year and leading our young team on and off the court. She has an outstanding motor and brings us energy each day.”