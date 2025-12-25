It may be the offseason right now, but WNBA players have still been making headlines in the past couple of months. For Los Angeles Sparks wing Rickea Jackson, she was recently given the esteemed honor of having her high school jersey retired. Following Jackson’s jersey retirement, the Sparks took to social media to give their thoughts on the occasion.

“D Town Proud,” the Sparks posted on social media. “Congrats to Rickea on getting her Detroit Edison Public School Academy jersey retired last night.”

Before she was getting buckets with the Sparks, Rickea Jackson was one of the most decorated basketball players coming out of the Detroit area. She attended Detroit Edison Public School Academy and was named Michigan Miss Basketball during her senior year.

During Jackson’s time at Detroit Edison, the program won three Class C state championships. She was named a McDonalds’ All-American and was also selected to the Jordan Brand Classic. Jackson was the Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year and her high school’s all-time leading scorer.

Article Continues Below

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Jackson has emerged as one of the top rising talents in the WNBA. This past season, she appeared in 38 games at a little over 30 minutes per game as the Sparks’ starting small forward.

She averaged 14.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals with splits of 42.4 percent shooting from the field, 34.8 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 84.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Jackson even received an MVP vote triggering a hilarious response from her.

In addition to Jackson’s continued development, the Sparks as whole saw improvement under first-year head coach Lynne Roberts, just narrowly missing the playoffs.