Ole Miss football finds itself at the center of another high-stakes NCAA eligibility battle, and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is no longer staying quiet about what he believes is a legitimate case for one more season in Oxford.

Amid Ole Miss filing a third eligibility waiver request with the NCAA, this time with a far more aggressive tone, the quarterback made a strong appeal.

“I would just say we have evidence and we have an actual reasoning,” said Chambliss, via Matt DeGregorio of WLOX. “There's some kids that don't have a reasoning on why they should get another year. And I mean, I have an actual case. It's legit, and I hope that they can find whatever in their hearts or in their minds that they can see that and see that I'm a great guy. I'm all for college football and I feel like this year has proven that I'm good for college football and I think that I should deserve another year,” Chambliss said, explaining why he believes his waiver request deserves approval.

“There’s some kids who don’t have a reasoning on why they should get another year. I have an actual case.” Trinidad Chambliss explains why he deserves another year: pic.twitter.com/n9kLX7oV3k — Matt DeGregorio (@Matt_DeGregorio) January 7, 2026

The filing of the case, prepared by prominent attorney Tom Mars, directly challenges the NCAA’s earlier denial of Chambliss’ medical redshirt request and suggests legal action could follow if the ruling is not reversed.

At the center of the dispute is Chambliss’ 2022 season at Division II Ferris State, when severe respiratory issues and a tonsil surgery prevented him from playing. According to the filing, an NCAA case manager allegedly told an Ole Miss administrator that documentation from Chambliss’ physician was “sufficient proof” that he was medically unable to compete that year.

Article Continues Below

The Rebels’ urgency is understandable. Chambliss has become the heartbeat of a 13-1 Ole Miss team after stepping in for Austin Simmons. His Sugar Bowl performance against the Georgia Bulldogs, when he recorded 30-of-46 passing for 362 yards and two touchdowns in a dramatic 39-34 win, cemented his breakout status. On the season, he totaled 3,660 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, just three interceptions, plus 520 rushing yards and eight scores.

Despite already agreeing to return to Ole Miss for 2026, Chambliss remains in limbo. He filed his medical redshirt waiver on Nov. 16 and received only a verbal denial in December, with no final written ruling. Meanwhile, the NFL Draft declaration deadline is less than two weeks away.

For Ole Miss, the stakes extend beyond one player. With Lane Kiffin gone and momentum fragile, keeping Chambliss eligible could stabilize the program heading into a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Miami Hurricanes and potentially reshape the Rebels’ future.

Now, the ball is firmly in the NCAA’s court. Whether it acts swiftly or forces a legal showdown may determine not just Chambliss’ next season.