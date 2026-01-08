The Atlanta Hawks experienced an emotional moment Wednesday as a viral exchange involving Trae Young added a personal layer to a shocking roster move. Just hours before Young’s trade became public, his interaction with a young fan spread across social media, capturing the human side of a franchise-altering decision.

Young responded earlier in the day to a farewell message posted on Instagram. The timing stood out once news broke that the Hawks had agreed to send the 27-year-old point guard to the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster deal.

The moment gained wider attention when popular fan account NCS Hawks shared the image on its X (formerly known as Twitter) account. The post highlighted the point guard speaking with the young Hawks fan before the trade and referenced the promise he made during their exchange.

Trae Young recently on Instagram reposted a “goodbye” video to a kid who was a huge Atlanta / Trae Young fan. The caption of the post from the kid said “I’ll miss you bro 💔💔🖤🖤 you will always be my best friend” Trae Young responds with “Friend for life! We locked in forever… pic.twitter.com/beqbJaUGU2 — NSC Hawks (@NSCHawks) January 7, 2026

The interaction resonated with Hawks fans who watched Young grow into the face of the franchise. Over eight seasons in Atlanta, he became the team’s all-time leader in assists and three-point field goals while guiding multiple playoff runs.

In hindsight, the moment appeared to foreshadow the move. Young reposted the fan’s goodbye message and responded with a promise that suggested permanence beyond basketball, a gesture that went viral once the trade details surfaced.

From a basketball standpoint, the Hawks signaled a shift in direction. Atlanta acquired CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert in the deal, gaining veteran depth and added financial flexibility. Young, meanwhile, heads to Washington as the centerpiece of the Wizards’ return, giving the franchise a new offensive leader.

The trade became public while Atlanta was playing at State Farm Arena, adding to the surreal nature of the moment. Young, sidelined by a quad injury, was seen leaving the bench as the news spread through the arena, marking the end of an era defined as much by connection as by accomplishment.