Nobody had a better Week 18 than Houston Texans defensive lineman Tommy Togiai, who scored his first career touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts had one play to go 75 yards to pull off a miracle victory, but their lateral-filled play got thwarted when defensive tackle Dylan Horton wrapped up quarterback Riley Leonard. Leonard tossed the ball back in desperation, where it fell into Togiai's hands, who took it all the way back to the house.

The Texans had already won the game, but Togiai still rumbled into the end zone to end the regular season in the best possible way.

TEXANS END THE REGULAR SEASON WITH A WILD TD 🤯 Houston wins their 9th straight game!pic.twitter.com/bdiPkZfrRE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 4, 2026 Expand Tweet

Togiai lined up at fullback earlier in the game, but his goal-line carry was taken from him when C.J. Stroud botched the handoff and ran it in himself. That play could have earned Togiai his first career touchdown, but it instead came in the wildest way possible on the final snap of the game.

The Texans had already clinched a playoff spot before the game, but they could've still won the AFC South with a win and a Jacksonville Jaguars loss. The Jaguars' Week 18 win has Houston in the playoffs as a Wild Card team for the first time in franchise history, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Texans are now locked into the No. 5 seed, allowing them to face either the Pittsburgh Steelers or Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the playoffs. The Steelers and Ravens face off on Sunday Night Football for the AFC North title and the final postseason bid.