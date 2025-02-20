This WNBA offseason, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier joined together to launch their Unrivaled league. The league was established as an alternative to WNBA players going overseas. While many notable WNBA players are currently playing in Unrivaled, one player who did not make the trek to Miami was Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson.

In a recent interview with Lucy Feldman of TIME Magazine, A’ja Wilson detailed her decision into turning down playing in Unrivaled this offseason.

“I like to enjoy my offseason. That’s my time to really just decompress. Unrivaled seems great – my teammates are loving it. Obviously the money in it is amazing. And it’s like, Dang missing out,” Wilson said. “But wholeheartedly, not even trying to front, I just didn’t want to. I just want to protect my peace. Because once the season gets in, no one’s gonna thing, Oh you just got done playing Unrivaled, let’s take it easy.”

Wilson certainly would have been a headliner had she participated in Unrivaled. But she has very valid reasons for choosing not to. Currently, her Aces teammates Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd are are playing at Unrivaled.

The league just recently finished up their 1-on-1 portion of the schedule, with Collier emerging victorious over Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards.

In addition to Wilson, some of the more notable players who turned down playing at Unrivaled were Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Plum. Although Collier did acknowledge that they plan to recruit Clark again for next season.

In the past, many WNBA players would play overseas during the offseason as a means of supplementing their income. While there still are notable players playing overseas at the moment, Unrivaled has given them the opportunity to remain stateside while getting paid as well.

Athletes Unlimited is also in session at the moment, and is now in its fourth season. AU is not only a league for WNBA players to stay stateside, but also for other pro-level players to use the league for training camp invites or more lucrative overseas opportunities.